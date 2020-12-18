HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania gave its latest update on COVID-19 Friday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 9,320 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the statewide total to 538,655. The number of reported cases have dropped since last week, with the state reporting more than 12,000 new cases last Friday.
The state reported 216 more deaths Friday, raising the state's death toll to 13,608.
6,209 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring, according to the state Department of Health. Of that number, 1,246 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,300 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 4 – December 10 stood at 16.2%.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 46,545 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,514 cases among employees, for a total of 55,059 at 1,421 facilities in all 67 counties. Out of the state's total deaths, 8,047 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found on the Department of Health's website.
Approximately 17,480 of the state's total cases are among health care workers.