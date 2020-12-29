HARRISBURG, Pa. - Coronavirus cases shot up by more than 8,500 in Pennsylvania.
That raises the state's total to more than 622,000. Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 18-December 24 stood at 15.1%.
Nearly 6,000 residents are hospitalized with the virus. State health officials say that number is nearly double the peak of hospitalizations in the spring.
Officials also reported 267 more deaths Tuesday. So far, more than 15,000 Pennsylvanians have died from COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 51,999 resident cases of COVID-19, and 9,410 cases among employees, for a total of 61,409 at 1,457 facilities. Out of the state's total deaths, 8,633 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.
Approximately 18,820 of the state's total cases are among health care workers.
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
82,790 doses of the vaccine have been administered through Dec. 29.