HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Health gave its latest coronavirus update Thursday.
The state reported 306 more deaths from COVID-19, raising the state's death toll to 15,978. The state also added 8,992 more cases, bringing the statewide total to 640,325.
More than 5,960 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, more than 1,170 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,500 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 18-December 24 stood at 15.1%.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 53,220 resident cases of COVID-19, and 9,730 cases among employees, for a total of 62,950 at 1,470 facilities. Out of the state's total deaths, 8,872 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.
Approximately 19,256 of the state's total cases are among health care workers.
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. 115,291 doses of the vaccine have been administered through Dec. 31.