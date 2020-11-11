Pennsylvania coronavirus map generic graphic

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania again set a record number of new coronavirus cases in the state.

Health officials reported 4,711 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the total to 243,368.

The state also recorded 59 new deaths. The statewide total now stands at 9,145.

Pennsylvania has been following the national trend of seeing a resurge of cases in the fall headed into winter. Counties in our area are warning people to continue following social distancing guidelines and wearing a mask.

Health officials have also recommended people avoid holiday gatherings.

