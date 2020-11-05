HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 47 more deaths from COVID-19 Thursday, raising the state's death toll to 8,937.
The health department is also reporting the state's highest daily increase of cases. The state added 2,900 more cases, bringing the statewide total to 220,566.
1,531 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 335 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between October 29 and November 4 is 288,689 with 16,992 positive cases. There were 43,941 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 4.
About 2.3 million people have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;
Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;
Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;
Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.
The department said it has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April through the end of October are available below:
NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 28 percent of cases in October;
NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases in October;
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in October;
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases in October;
NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases in October; and
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 12 percent of cases in October.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 26,902 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,785 cases among employees, for a total of 32,687 at 1,100 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of the state's total deaths, 5,860 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 12,747 of the state's total cases are among health care workers.