HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania again shattered the record for new COVID-19 cases in the state.
The health department reported 5,488 new virus cases on Thursday, pushing the statewide total to 248,856.
There were 49 more deaths reported, making the death toll 9,194, officials said.
The state continues to see a surge in new COVID-19 cases, with numbers far higher than during the spring peak of the pandemic.
Local hospital officials say they are preparing for the number of hospitalizations to follow suit. Doctors say this time though, they are more prepared in knowing how to treat patients.
Over the past week, 331,492 people have been tested for the coronavirus, with 25,702 of them testing positive, state officials said.