Harrisburg, Pa. - Coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania have been ticking up over the past few weeks, while the numbers of people receiving vaccines has held steady.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 525 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,217,857.
302 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 63 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to drop, the state health department said.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 9 – July 15 stood at 1.7%.
The state reported eight more deaths Wednesday, bringing the state's death toll to 27,813.
In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been 72,135 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 15,604 cases among employees, for a total of 87,739 at 1,599 facilities in all 67 counties.
Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,374 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. The state health department said the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as the information is not available in the death registry data.
Approximately 29,202 of total cases have been among health care workers.
According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total vaccine doses administered. As of Tuesday, 61.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Vaccine providers have administered 11.4 million total vaccine doses as of Wednesday. 5.6 million people are fully vaccinated, with a seven-day moving average of more than 11,100 people per day receiving vaccinations.
All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine.
You can use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.