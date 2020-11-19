HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania shattered another record for new COVID-19 cases.
State health officials reported 7,126 new cases on Thursday, pushing the total to 288,978.
Statewide percent positivity continues to increase, standing at 9.6% for the past week.
The state also said 116 more people died of the virus, making 9,581 total since the start of the pandemic.
There are 2,904 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 628 of which are in the ICU, the health department reported Thursday.
Pennsylvania health officials say current mitigation efforts need to be followed in order to prevent health care systems from being overwhelmed.