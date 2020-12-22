Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Health gave its latest coronavirus update Tuesday.
The state reported 7,962 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 571,551. The state Department of Health also reported 231 more deaths, raising the state's death toll to 14,212.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 11-December 17 stood at 15.8%.
More than 6,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, more than 1,200 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,500 since the end of September.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 48,407 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,810 cases among employees, for a total of 57,217 at 1,433 facilities in all 67 counties. Out of the state's total deaths, 8,122 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found on the state Department of Health website.
Approximately 17,955 of the state's total cases are among health care workers.