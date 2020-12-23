HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania is again reporting more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 9,605 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 581,156. The state also reported 230 more deaths, for a total of 14,442 deaths.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 11-December 17 stood at 15.8%.
More than 6,150 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, more than 1,230 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,600 since the end of September.
The latest numbers come as hospitals in the state continue to administer more vaccine doses. Through Tuesday, 109 hospitals have received 127,755 vaccine doses. 41,444 doses of the vaccine have been administered through Wednesday.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 49,042 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,942 cases among employees, for a total of 57,984 at 1,435 facilities. Out of the state's total deaths, 8,138 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found at the state Department of Health website.
Approximately 18,143 of the state's total cases are among health care workers.