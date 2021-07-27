HARRISBURG, Pa. - The number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Pennsylvania continues to rise.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 986 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,221,657.
430 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 97 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19, the state health department said. The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 16 – July 22 stood at 2.6%.
The state reported four more deaths Tuesday, raising the state's death toll to 27,831.
According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, Pennsylvania ranks 8th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
Vaccine providers have administered 11.5 million vaccine doses as of Tuesday. 5,670,689 people are fully vaccinated, with a seven-day moving average of more than 12,200 people per day receiving vaccinations.
In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been 72,223 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,620 cases among employees, for a total of 87,843 at 1,600 facilities in all 67 counties.
Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,404 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 29,281 of total cases have been among health care workers, the state health department said.