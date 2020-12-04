HARRISBURG, Pa. - For the second day in a row, Pennsylvania is reporting more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases.
The state health department reported 11,763 new cases Friday, pushing the total to 398,600.
Friday's number also marks another record for the highest daily increase so far. It's more than five times the record high during the spring.
Officials also reported 169 more people died of the virus, making 11,113 total since the start of the pandemic.
State health officials warned Thursday that some regions are running out of or are out of intensive care unit beds in hospitals, as the virus surge continues across the state and country.
As of Friday, more than 5,000 people were hospitalized, with more than 1,000 of them in the ICU.
Lehigh Valley and St. Luke's University health networks said they still have beds available, and that they learned a lot about how to treat the virus when cases surged in the spring.
However, in Montgomery County, nearly every hospital is at or near capacity.
Doctors are stressing the need to continue with all virus protocols and guidelines to keep everyone safe.