HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania hospitals are packed with upwards of 6,300 patients suffering from COVID-19.
That's double the number of hospitalizations during the peak of the pandemic in the spring. The Health Department says more than 1,200 people are in the intensive care unit. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,200 since the end of September.
Pennsylvania also added close to 10,000 new cases Thursday. The state also reported 224 more deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 13,392.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 4-December 10 stood at 16.2%.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 45,858 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,411 cases among employees, for a total of 54,269 at 1,418 facilities in all 67 counties. Out of the state's total deaths, 7,871 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 17,326 of the state's total cases are among health care workers.