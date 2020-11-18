HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania has again snapped its record for daily coronavirus cases.
Health officials reported more than 6,300 new cases Wednesday. That pushes the state's total to more than 281,000.
Deaths from the virus also soared overnight. Officials added 110 deaths, raising Pennsylvania's death toll to more than 9,400.
2,737 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 579 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
More than 2.6 million people have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;
Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;
Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;
Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;
Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.
The department said it has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:
NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in November;
NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in November;
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 9 percent of cases so far in November; and
NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in November.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 30,357 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,232 cases among employees, for a total of 36,589 at 1,171 facilities in 63 counties. Out of the state's total deaths, 6,157 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found on the state Department of Health website.
Approximately 13,695 of the state's total cases are among health care workers.