HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 11,406 more COVID-19 cases Thursday, the highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases.
That brings the statewide total to 386,837.
The state also reported 187 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 10,944.
4,982 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,048 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,500 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 20-November 26 stood at 11.7%.