Pennsylvania coronavirus generic graphic

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 11,406 more COVID-19 cases Thursday, the highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases.

That brings the statewide total to 386,837.

The state also reported 187 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 10,944.

4,982 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,048 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. 

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,500 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 20-November 26 stood at 11.7%.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.