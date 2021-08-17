HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania reported more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 2,027 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,253,992.
1,196 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 316 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19, the state health department said. The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug 6 – Aug. 12 stood at 6.0%.
The state health department also reported 27 more deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 27,993.
5,026,793 people have tested negative to date.
In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been 72,797 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 15,755 cases among employees, for a total of 88,552 at 1,602 facilities in all 67 counties.
Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,435 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 29,742 of total cases have been among health care workers.
Vaccine highlights
According to the CDC, as of Monday, Aug. 16, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered. 64.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, the CDC said.
Vaccine providers have administered 11,909,398 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, Aug. 17. 5,830,892 people are fully vaccinated, with 9,476 vaccinations administered Monday and a seven-day moving average of more than 14,800 people per day receiving vaccinations.
The department said it continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. People who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all people wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.
All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. People can use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider.