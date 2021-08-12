HARRISBURG, Pa. - The number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Pennsylvania continues to increase.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 2,089 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,243,932.
908 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 224 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19, according to the state health department. The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 30 – Aug. 5 stood at 5.4%.
The state health department reported 16 more deaths Thursday, bringing the state's death toll to 27,941.
4.9 million people have tested negative to date.
In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been 72,641 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 15,709 cases among employees, for a total of 88,350 at 1,603 facilities in the state.
Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,432 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 29,621 of total cases have been among health care workers.
According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered. 63.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
5.7 million people are fully vaccinated, with 21,392 vaccinations administered Wednesday and a seven-day moving average of more than 14,700 people per day receiving vaccinations.
The state health department said it continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. People who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all people wear a mask indoors in public if they are in an area of substantial or high transmission.