HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, a big jump from Wednesday's report.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 3,451 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,259,775.
The state reported 22 more deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 28,040.
1,307 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 338 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19, according to the state health department. The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug 6 – Aug. 12 stood at 6.0%.
The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. People who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if they are in an area of substantial or high transmission.
5,043,174 people have tested negative to date.
In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been 72,912 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 15,779 cases among employees, for a total of 88,691 at 1,603 facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,538 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found on the Department of Health website.
Approximately 29,835 of total cases have been among health care workers.
Vaccine highlights
According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered. As of Wednesday, 64.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, the CDC says.
Vaccine providers have administered 11,953,835 total vaccine doses as of Thursday. 5,851,819 people are fully vaccinated, with 23,409 vaccinations administered Wednesday and a seven-day moving average of more than 15,300 people per day receiving vaccinations.
All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. People can use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider.