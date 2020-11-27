HARRISBURG, Pa. - Over the past two days, Pennsylvania has logged more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19.
The Department of Health reported more than 8400 cases Thursday plus more than 7300 cases for Friday.
So far the state has surpassed 343,000 cases.
The state reported 118 deaths Thursday, and 21 more deaths Friday. That raises the state's death toll to 10,234.
According to the COVID Alert PA app, there are more than 4100 coronavirus patients being treated in hospitals. Most of them are 65 and older.