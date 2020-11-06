Pennsylvania coronavirus map generic graphic

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and 38 more deaths.

The 3,384 new virus cases pushes the state total to 223,950. It's the highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, surpassing the previous record high of 2,900, set Thursday.

The state has seen daily increases of more than 2,000 cases in 9 of the past 10 days.

Lehigh County recorded 110 new cases Friday, while Northampton County increased by 85 and Berks went up by 107.

The state death toll now stands at 8,975.

Of the 301,056 tests administered in the past week, 17,690 of them were positive, officials said.

Statewide, there are 1,599 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 351 of which are in ICU.

