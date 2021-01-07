Calls for change are ringing out after the chaos on Capitol Hill.
"There are a lot of angry people in this country,” said Alvernia University political science professor Tim Blessing.
Among those angry people are lawmakers. In Pennsylvania, Reps. Madeline Dean and Chrissy Houlahan and Sen. Bob Casey are now calling for President Trump to be removed from office using the 25th Amendment — or more specifically, a section of that amendment.
"Section 4 says that if the vice president and the Cabinet decide by majority vote that the president is unable to exercise his office, then the vice president becomes acting president," said Blessing. "He doesn't become president; he becomes acting president."
Blessing says if that were to happen, Trump then has the ability to immediately repeal the move to Congress. Then, Congress would have 48 hours to meet and ultimately decide if he's fit to run the country.
“I think it's unlikely, but would I say it's very unlikely? The answer is no, I wouldn't say it's very unlikely, but it is unlikely,” said Blessing.
Blessing says he doesn't think we'll see the amendment enacted because Trump has less than two weeks left in office. However, he says anything is possible, especially with tensions running so high among some major players.
"This really comes down to how angry is Pence, how angry is Mitch McConnell...because if they're angry enough, Trump could be removed."
While so much is unknown, Blessing says one thing's for sure: We've never seen anything like this, and we've never seen Section 4 of the 25th Amendment put to use.
“These are really unchartered territories," he said.