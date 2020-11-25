HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's Senate Republicans heard from witnesses claiming voter fraud and other irregularities during the 2020 election in Pennsylvania.
"We are here today to try to find out what the heck happened in the election," said State Senator Doug Mastriano.
For several hours Wednesday afternoon, senators in a Gettysburg courtroom heard from angry voters and poll observers who say the election was rigged. Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal lawyer, agreed, connecting the irony of the Gettysburg battle a century and a half ago to how American democracy hangs in the balance once again.
"If we allow elections in the future to be conducted the way this election was conducted, we will have lost our democracy," Guiliani said.
It was rumored President Trump would also attend the hearing, but didn't after a reported COVID scare. But he did call in and claimed again he won in Pennsylvania and won big.
"This election was rigged and we can't let that happen. We can't let it happen for our country and this election has to be turned around because we won Pennsylvania by a lot, we won all of the swing states by a lot," Trump said.
Vote observers in several Democratic strongholds, like Philadelphia, spoke up.
"What I saw was problematic to say the least," said Justin Kweder, a certified canvass observer.
The observers say they were too far away to be able to accurately observe the vote count. That issue has already been resolved in court. One witness even said poll workers were filling out ineligible ballots themselves.
Nearly all of the Trump campaign's lawsuits have been unsuccessful.
With three weeks since the election, President Trump has yet to concede.