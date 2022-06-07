Harrisburg State Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Republican state lawmakers may soon decide which among the scores of potential amendments to the Pennsylvania Constitution will have any shot of making it to a voter referendum.

It's a tactic that can get politically divisive policies around Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s much-used veto pen.

The comparatively large number of proposals pending in the General Assembly address topics that range from voting rights to abortion and real estate taxes.

House and Senate Republicans have introduced a slew of potential amendments. They've been emboldened by their success last year in persuading voters to narrowly approve limits on a governor’s powers during emergencies.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.