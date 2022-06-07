HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Republican state lawmakers may soon decide which among the scores of potential amendments to the Pennsylvania Constitution will have any shot of making it to a voter referendum.
It's a tactic that can get politically divisive policies around Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s much-used veto pen.
The comparatively large number of proposals pending in the General Assembly address topics that range from voting rights to abortion and real estate taxes.
House and Senate Republicans have introduced a slew of potential amendments. They've been emboldened by their success last year in persuading voters to narrowly approve limits on a governor’s powers during emergencies.