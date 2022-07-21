HARRISBURG, Pa. - State Republicans are taking another legal crack at getting rid of Pennsylvania's mail-in voting law.
14 GOP lawmakers have filed another lawsuit against the state.
They want the court to invalidate the law because of a provision that says it's void if any of its requirements are struck down in court. The lawsuit claims that's what happened back in May.
That's when an appeals court ruled that ballots without handwritten dates on the return envelopes shouldn't be tossed in Lehigh County's judicial race.
The court said doing so would violate voters' civil rights.
The Wolf administration declined to comment on the suit.