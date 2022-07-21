mail-in ballot generic

HARRISBURG, Pa. - State Republicans are taking another legal crack at getting rid of Pennsylvania's mail-in voting law.

14 GOP lawmakers have filed another lawsuit against the state.

They want the court to invalidate the law because of a provision that says it's void if any of its requirements are struck down in court. The lawsuit claims that's what happened back in May.

That's when an appeals court ruled that ballots without handwritten dates on the return envelopes shouldn't be tossed in Lehigh County's judicial race.

The court said doing so would violate voters' civil rights.

The Wolf administration declined to comment on the suit.

Tags

COMING SOON: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.