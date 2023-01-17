HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov. Josh Shapiro's inaugural speech was filled with hope.

"Sitting behind me here today is the most well qualified and diverse set of public servants in our history. And I look forward to doing all of this work with them for you," said Shapiro.

Some of those people Shapiro, a Democrat, is referring to are Republican cabinet nominees.

Former Sen. Pat Browne was nominated as Secretary of Revenue and Al Schmidt received the nod for Secretary of State.

Republican leaders say they are hopeful Shapiro's actions will translate into a productive working relationship.

"I think he wants to begin by working in a bipartisan manner and making those appointments sends a message to Republicans that we're going to work with you," said Senate Pro Tempore Kim Ward.

Ward says she's eager to work with the governor on issues like energy.

Sen. David Argall says the state's infrastructure and clean water initiatives also need to be a priority.

Argall says he too is cautiously optimistic.

"There's a famous painting I have that reminds us upstairs in the governor's office, he's the governor, he's not the king. And some governors in the past have not understood that, and but yeah, I do think that at least on some issues there should be some commonsense solutions that Republicans and Democrats can agree to," said Argall.

Ward and Argall say the next order of business is reviewing all of Shapiro's nominees, followed by several weeks of public hearings.

They say once the Cabinet is solidified, they will have a better idea of the administration's bipartisan potential.