People will be able to ask questions about searching for jobs and about unemployment compensation during a Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry virtual town hall Thursday afternoon.
The town hall will take place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Director of L&I’s Bureau of Workforce Partnerships and Operations Ruben Pachay will provide an update on the virtual job search and reskilling services. Director of the Office of Unemployment Compensation Benefits Policy Susan Dickinson will answer questions about unemployment compensation.
A livestream will be online. Those without internet access can listen by calling 1-833-380-0719. The phone lines are limited, so the department is asking that they be reserved for people who need them.
Participants using the phone lines can ask questions directly of the UC expert. People livestreaming the town hall can submit typed questions that will be read to the UC expert by a moderator. To protect participants’ personal confidential information, detailed answers about individual claim questions cannot be answered during the town hall.
More information on career services, reskilling opportunities, and unemployment compensation is available on L&I’s website, Facebook or Twitter.