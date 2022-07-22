Scam alert

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Department of Revenue is warning Pennsylvanians about a scam where fraudsters send letters posing as the department.

Officials say the scammers send letters to businesses using the Department of Revenue's name and logo, and claim the business is being investigated for failing to pay taxes.

They say it's a scam to get accounting records.

Official letters usually address the business owner or business by name. They always include a return address and specifics like the account number.

The department says you can also verify if the letter is accurate by checking the address or phone numbers on the Revenue Department website.

