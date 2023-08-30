A bill that passed through a state Senate committee aims to change the date of Pennsylvania's primary election during presidential election years. If passed, it would move the upcoming 2024 primary to March 19 from April 23.
State Sen. Dave Argall (R-29) is the bill's prime sponsor.
Presidential historian Tim Blessing said, in the past, primaries have already been decided by the time Pennsylvania goes to vote.
Blessing talked about the current date.
"It's an incumbent protection program because what happens is if the primaries have already been decided by the time Pennsylvania votes, then the people who are turning out to vote for some person because they're enthused, they're not voting because it's already been decided," said Blessing.
What Blessing says that means: "That the only people who vote are the people who voted last time, which means that incumbents don't have to face challengers."
Blessing said he thinks moving up the next primary date would encourage voter turnout.
"You are going to have a lot of enthusiasm, particularly on the Republican side, and so you're going to have a greater turnout," Blessing said. "There's no question about that."
Argall said if his bill is passed, it would likely place the Pennsylvania primary on the same day as that in Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio. He also said the current primary date conflicts with Passover.
The bill now moves on to the full state Senate for consideration.
According to at least one report, Gov. Josh Shapiro has said he supports changing the date.