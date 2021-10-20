HARRISBURG, Pa. - With all the talk about election security lately, we asked Acting Pennsylvania Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid about voting integrity measures in our state.
"The checks and balances, the chain of custody, the security measures that are in place and also the very careful attention that our counties pay to reconciliation and auditing, you know absolutely gives us confidence that the counties are doing everything that they can to ensure that there's integrity," Degraffenreid said.
Degraffenreid says nearly 1 million mail-in ballot applications have been received this year.
She says counties are taking steps to ensure the security of ballot drop boxes. For those who are mailing it in, Degraffenreid says any ballot not received by 8 p.m. Nov. 2 will not be counted.
As far as voting machines: Earlier this week, a judge ruled a lawsuit to block the use of Express Vote XL voting machines in Northampton County could go forward. The suit claims the machines are vulnerable to manipulation.
Degraffenreid would not comment on the suit, but said this about the machines: "Northampton County voters will have access to voting equipment that has undergone logic and accuracy testing to ensure that those machines will accurately count the ballots."
Degraffenreid says after the vote there are two local audits before certification.
As far as who is voting, Degraffenreid says the voter registration database routinely purges ineligible voters by cross referencing state records, but she says purging deceased voters with this system will require legislation.