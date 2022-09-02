HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Department of Health will offer free potassium iodide, or KI, tablets on Thursday, Sept. 15, to Pennsylvanians within 10 miles of the state's four active nuclear power plants.

The KI tablet giveaway is part of routine preventive efforts in case of future emergencies.

"Emergency preparedness is a critical part of public health, and having potassium iodide tablets for residents who live or work within 10 miles of an active nuclear facility is an essential preparation in the case of a radiological emergency," Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. "It's important to remember potassium iodide should only be taken when instructed to do so by state health officials or the governor, and it is not a replacement for evacuation in the case of a radiological emergency at one of Pennsylvania's four active nuclear facilities."

The tablets are available by visiting a distribution center on Sept. 15, calling the Department of Health at 1-877-PA-HEALTH, or visiting a county and municipal health department or state health center.