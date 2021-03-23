Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller will be stepping down from her position at the end of April.
Miller said Tuesday she will resign her position effective April 30, 2021, according to a news release from the Department of Human Services.
Secretary Miller will be moving on to a new opportunity outside Pennsylvania, according to the release. Governor Wolf plans to nominate Meg Snead as the next human services secretary. Snead has served as Wolf’s Secretary of Policy and Planning, overseeing the administration’s development and implementation of policy priorities, including the COVID-19 pandemic response.
Miller joined the Wolf Administration in January 2015, first serving as Pennsylvania’s Insurance Commissioner. Miller was appointed to lead the Department of Human Services in August 2017. The department said she has focused on strengthening and promoting Pennsylvania’s public assistance network to help people meet essential needs and improve their circumstances through difficult times in her time at DHS.
“My time in Pennsylvania has afforded me opportunities to work on issues that are deeply close to my heart, and for that I am extremely honored and grateful,” said Secretary Miller. “Through all of this, the people of Pennsylvania have been at the forefront of this work and have driven our commitment to constant improvement and innovation in service delivery, and I know this focus and work will continue to grow, allowing DHS and our partners to help people in new ways.”