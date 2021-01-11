Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Fetterman teases 2022 U.S. Senate run

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman gavels in a joint session of the Pennsylvania House and Senate before Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has raised more than $500,000 in the three days since he announced a possible run for the U.S. Senate.

In a post on social media, the Democrat says he received in a 72-hour period donations from more than 15,000 donors averaging $33 each.

Fetterman says he'll make a final decision in the coming weeks on whether he'll run for the Senate seat currently held by Republican Pat Toomey.

Toomey announced last year that he will not seek re-election in 2022.

