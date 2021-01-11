Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has raised more than $500,000 in the three days since he announced a possible run for the U.S. Senate.
In a post on social media, the Democrat says he received in a 72-hour period donations from more than 15,000 donors averaging $33 each.
Thank you everyone. Thank you. In 72 hours:15,000 donors.$33 average.63 of 67 PA Counties. From all 50 States. Over $500,000 raised.@giselefetterman and I are humbled, overwhelmed, and *thankful* beyond words. We are so unbelievably grateful. 😭 pic.twitter.com/Qm9pUdg0TF— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) January 11, 2021
Fetterman says he'll make a final decision in the coming weeks on whether he'll run for the Senate seat currently held by Republican Pat Toomey.
Toomey announced last year that he will not seek re-election in 2022.