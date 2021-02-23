HARRISBURG, Pa. - Governor Tom Wolf and state health officials provided an update on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout Tuesday as residents and staff at long-term care facilities continue to get their shots.
Wolf said more than 600 skilled nursing facilities have received first and second doses of the vaccine, and more than 315,000 doses of vaccine were administered among all long-term care facilities being vaccinated by CVS and Walgreens.
“This is an important milestone for Pennsylvania, and it marks key progress in ensuring that our most vulnerable residents have access to a vaccine,” Gov. Wolf said. “Skilled nursing, personal care, and assisted living facilities have been hit hard by the pandemic, which is why this milestone is such an important one for us to recognize – because it shows how far we have come in protecting our most vulnerable residents.”
The state has made a commitment to ensuring its skilled nursing and other long-term care facilities receive adequate vaccine supply to protect residents and staff, according to a news release from the governor's office.
“We are not finished with the long-term care vaccination mission,” said Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam. “In fact, each facility will have at least three vaccination clinics so we can ensure that as many residents and staff who want to get vaccinated have the opportunity. This way, if someone declined the vaccine in the first or second opportunity, they’ll have another chance.”
Regarding the shortage of second doses and the latest delivery delays caused by weather, Beam said second doses will be available and providers are receiving daily updates on the status of deliveries and guidance from the state health department.
Through Feb. 22, local vaccine providers have administered more than 2 million doses of vaccine, said Lindsey Mauldin, senior advisor for the state’s COVID response.
Eighty percent of first doses have been administered, and 42 percent of second doses have been administered. 1.4 million Pennsylvanians have received their first dose, and 559,644 people have received both doses and are now fully vaccinated.
This week, Pennsylvania has been allocated 225,890 first doses of vaccine. The state has been allocated 180,610 second doses of vaccine.