HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's schools are calling on the Legislature to increase funding.

In February, a judge ruled that Pennsylvania's system of funding public schools violates the constitutional rights of students in poorer school districts.

The deadline to appeal that decision came and went over the weekend.

Pennsylvania's schools say victory in court is final.

But, litigation in the case may not necessarily end.

Neither Shapiro nor lawmakers have assembled a plan to address the court's findings.