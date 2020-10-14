With just 20 days left until the election, Pennsylvania's secretary of state says she is confident every ballot will be counted in a timely manner, but she could sure could use some help from Harrisburg.
"How often do you have a solution which is a legislative one, costs nothing, 100 percent solves the problem and has no negative side effects and that's simply to give the counties more time to count ballots?" Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said.
Boockvar calls that solution a no-brainer and she's been begging lawmakers to pass a pre canvassing law for months. That law would allow counties to open mail-in ballots early so workers aren't overwhelmed on Election Day.
Governor Tom Wolf agrees, but some Republicans worry it opens up the potential for a lot of fraud.
Boockvar says most counties have upgraded some of their equipment and are in much better shape than years past, but the numbers are staggering.
"So they're in a very strong position to get it done, but can they get it done by midnight on election night? No, they absolutely can't in the larger counties where they have hundreds of thousands of mail ballots," Boockvar said.
Which will likely push the official count back a few days and add some drama to the election as Pennsylvania is seen as a crucial state by both candidates.
She says no matter what the state will be ready, but with the days dwindling and the number of registered voters still rising, she's hopeful lawmakers will step up.