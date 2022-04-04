Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is looking to reduce the time that Pennsylvania inmates and former convicts wait for clemency.

Officials say the process to apply for clemency should go fully online by the end of the year, which would cut down on the wait-time by years.

Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman says his goal is for the state Board of Pardons to use the online system to process an application in a year or less.

The board oversees two forms of clemency: pardons for people who are not incarcerated and sentence commutations, meaning sentence reductions, for people who are in prison and believe they are reformed and have been over-sentenced.

He called the current paper-based system inefficient.

