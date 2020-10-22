HARRISBURG, Pa. - A reporting issue helped push Pennsylvania to its highest daily virus case increase since the pandemic started.
State health officials reported 2,063 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and 30 more deaths.
However, officials said a faulty data file sent from a lab prevented some of the cases from being reported on Wednesday.
Some of the 2,063 cases reported Thursday should have been included in the previous day's report, which was 1,425, officials said.
The state total now stands at 188,360 cases, and 8,592 deaths.
Four counties reported more than 100 new cases, including Luzerne with 107, Philadelphia with 111, Allegheny with 128 and Westmoreland with 117.
Of the 231,483 tests administered in the last 7 days, 10,375 were positive, officials said.
The age group seeing the most COVID-19 cases is 25-49 years old, with 36% of cases. Most of the patients hospitalized and most of the deaths were people 65 and older.