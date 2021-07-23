HARRISBURG, Pa. - New coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania jumped by more than a third over the past week.
Nearly 2400 new cases were reported in the past seven days. Average daily hospitalizations over the past seven days ticked up to 289, from an average of 251 the week before.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 557 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the statewide total to 1,218,975. One new death from the virus was reported in the past 24 hours.
347 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 75 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Overall, though, new cases are a fraction of what they were in the winter peak.
Pennsylvania is among 21 states where more than half of the total population is fully vaccinated, according to Becker's Hospital Review.
According to the CDC, as of Thursday, July 22, 62.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 5,648,861 people are fully vaccinated, with a seven-day moving average of more than 11,200 people per day receiving vaccinations.
All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. People can use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider.
The state health department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance.
In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been 72,158 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 15,609 cases among employees, for a total of 87,767 at 1,599 facilities in all 67 counties.
Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,383 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities, according to the state health department.