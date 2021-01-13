HARRISBURG, Pa. - After a turbulent election challenge, Pennsylvania Senator Jim Brewster was sworn in Wednesday morning.
Brewster, a Democrat, successfully fought off a challenge by Republican Nicole Ziccarelli. She alleged Allegheny County was not justified in counting more than 300 mail-in ballots without a handwritten date.
But Tuesday a federal judge upheld a state Supreme Court ruling and sealed his election victory.
Last week, lawmakers got into a shouting match when Republicans refused to swear him in.
Brewster will represent the 45th district.