A Democratic Pennsylvania state senator has won an election battle against his Republican challenger in federal court.
A U.S. district judge reaffirmed that Senator Jim Brewster won the election against Republican challenger Nicole Ziccarelli. She argued that Allegheny County was not justified in counting 311 mail-in ballots without a handwritten date.
The county's decision had been upheld by the state Supreme Court.
Last week, a shouting match broke out on the Senate floor when Republicans, who hold a majority in the Senate, refused to swear in Brewster.
Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman said in a Twitter post that the Senate will return to session at 11 a.m. Wednesday to swear in Brewster.
