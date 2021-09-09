ALLENTOWN, PA -Senator Pat Browne (R-Lehigh) is expected to make a full recovery after getting injured in a motorcycle crash.
Browne was en route to a train photography event he was scheduled to participate in on Aug. 31 when he was involved in the crash, according to a news release from Browne's deputy director of policy communications.
His condition is stable, and with the support of his family, Browne is currently undergoing rehabilitation for his injuries and is expected to return to Pennsylvania in the coming weeks, according to the release.
Browne suffered a concussion and has received surgical intervention for a fractured neck and broken orbital bone.
"Helmeted and due to the prompt and talented trauma team, Pat has been blessed with an anticipated full recovery," according to the release.
"His wife and family invite prayers and well wishes for his quick recovery and are grateful for privacy at this time so that all energies may be focused on healing, without distraction."