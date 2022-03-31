Pat Toomey

Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey met with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson Thursday morning.

The Republican lawmaker said in a news release that he was impressed with Jackson's academic and professional background. Toomey also said he's still concerned about whether Jackson will be a neutral judge.

Toomey added that he hasn't made a final decision on how he'll vote.

Regardless, it appears that Jackson will have the votes needed in the Senate to become the high court's first Black female judge.

