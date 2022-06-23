WASHINGTON - The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act is one step closer to becoming law.
The legislation overcame a GOP filibuster in the Senate on Thursday. 15 Republicans voted yes, including Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey.
"There's a lot of common sense in and there's a sensible approach," Toomey said.
The senator highlighted the expansion of background checks, especially for those under 21, and support for state crisis intervention programs.
The bill also includes new penalties for gun trafficking and straw purchases, and closes the so-called "boyfriend loophole."
"I believe it will be passed. I believe it will signed into law. I think it will make our communities somewhat safer, and it will protect the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding Americans," Toomey said.
But while stronger gun legislation is moving through the Senate, the Supreme Court just loosened some restrictions, overturning a New York state law that required an explanation for a conceal carry permit in a 6-3 decision.
New Jersey and six other states have similar laws on the books.
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement that "A right-wing majority on the United States Supreme Court has just said that states can no longer decide for ourselves how best to limit the proliferation of firearms in the public sphere. Let there be no mistake – this dangerous decision will make America a less safe country."
The NRA called the court's ruling a "win for constitutional freedom."
"I agree with the conclusion the court came to on that and as I said it in no way contradicts the sensible application of a rigorous background check system to make sure guns stay out of the hands of people who shouldn't have them," Toomey said.