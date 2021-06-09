HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Senate is considering keeping some of the regulatory waivers under Gov. Tom Wolf's COVID-19 disaster emergency declaration in place.
The House on Tuesday abruptly passed a bill along party lines to end the declaration, including the hundreds of regulatory waivers that Wolf's administration had approved under the authority of the emergency declaration going back to March 2020, Associated Press writer Marc Levy said in a Twitter post.
A spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland, said Wednesday that the Senate was working to keep some of the waivers in place, Levy said.
