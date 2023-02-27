HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Senate Democrats and House Republicans are calling for action. The Democrats said they want to take up the statute of limitation reforms that the House passed last week; the House GOP said it's time to organize and tackle tough issues.

"To bring back into session here and bring us into a session to be able to advance 'Windows to Justice,'" said Sen. Jay Costa, a Democrat who represents the 43rd District in western Pennsylvania's Allegheny County.

"Windows to Justice" is shedding light on an issue the Senate Democrats said has bounced back and forth between their chamber and the House for years. It would reform the statute of limitations on child sex abuse cases.

"For far too long, adult survivors of child sex abuse have been unable to sue their abusers in civil court, barred by a statue of limitations that fails to account for the complexities of childhood trauma," said Sen. Maria Collett, a Democrat who represents the state's 12th District in eastern Montgomery and southern Bucks counties.

The lawmakers want their colleagues in the GOP to take up bills, both of which passed the House last week.

"House Bill 1, which is a standalone amendment to the state Constitution that would allow for the two-year look back, and House Bill 2, which is the statutory enactment that would immediately create the two-year look back," explained Sen. Steve Santarsiero, a Democrat who represents the 10th District in Bucks County.

House Republicans are tackling tough issues in Harrisburg, too, starting with a delay in starting the regular session.

"The people that elected us will not accept more delays. We must get to work in Harrisburg," said Rep. Bryan Cutler, the House's Republican leader, who represents the 100th District in Lancaster County.

Cutler pointed to rising electric bills and the fiery Norfolk Southern train crash in eastern Ohio, just over the border from Pennsylvania. The issues don't stop there. Members also spoke about claims of sexual harassment against a House member.

"They want a formal investigation," said Rep. Martina White, a Republican who represents the House's 170th District in Philadelphia. "This is the right time. It is always the right time to seek justice for victims."

The House is expected to reconvene and discuss its rules this week.