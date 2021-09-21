HARRISBURG, Pa. - Four bills that would change Pennsylvania's election code are advancing in Harrisburg.
They were passed by a Senate committee in a bipartisan vote.
One of the bills would move up the date of Pennsylvania's presidential primary to the third Tuesday of March. Another changes the number of write-in votes needed to qualify as the winner of an election.
A third bill would require the electronic filing of campaign finance reports, while a fourth would amend the Pennsylvania Constitution to remove the requirement for a separate ballot for judicial elections.
The bills will next be voted on by the full state Senate.