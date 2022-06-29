Harrisburg State Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Senate has passed a bill which would prevent transgender athletes from participating in girls' and women's sports.

The bill is called the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act."

It requires public schools and colleges to designate sports teams, including intramural, as male, female or co-ed.

It bans biological males from playing in girls' high school or college sports.

The state House passed the bill earlier this year.

Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to veto it.

"The governor has been clear – hate has no place in Pennsylvania, and that includes discrimination," the governor's office said.

"Any legislation designed to deny opportunities is both disturbing and dangerous. Transgender individuals should know that they belong, that they are valued, and that their participation in activities is welcomed."

