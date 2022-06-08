FILE - Pennsylvania Capitol (2022)

The Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa.

 Matt Rourke / AP

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Senators in Pennsylvania are taking action to get illegal ATVs and dirt bikes off public streets.

The state Senate approved legislation Wednesday that would give local police departments new tools to curb illegal riding.

It would allow departments to sell or destroy vehicles that they seize.

The bill was drafted by Republican Sen. Pat Browne.

Allentown residents and officials have urged lawmakers to do more to about ATVs and dirt bikes that zip through the city.

The bill now heads to the House.

