HARRISBURG, Pa. - A highly publicized bill has passed in the Pennsylvania state Senate that could make for more fans at football games this year.
The bill is designed to give each school district the right to determine its own policy for fans at sporting events. This would be instead of the current policy implemented by Governor Wolf, which puts a 250-person cap on any large gathering, sports included.
The bill says each school entity would have the exclusive authority to determine whether to hold school sports activities, including competitions, intramural play and scrimmages, and other-in person extracurricular activities during the 2020-21 school year.
School entities would develop an athletic, health, and safety plan addressing school sports and other in-person extracurricular activities. The plan would include safety protocols for permitting visitors and spectators to attend sports and in-person extracurricular activities. It would also include limits on gatherings for indoor and outdoor sports and in-person extracurricular activities to ensure social distancing.
The bill already passed in the House, and it passed Wednesday in the Senate by a vote of 39-to-11.
It now moves to Governor Wolf's desk.