Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Senate approved two Republican-led bills that would limit how gender and sexuality are discussed in public schools.

The first bill requires schools to notify parents of any learning material with "sexually explicit content."

The second would ban the teaching of gender identity and sexual orientation to students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

It would also prohibit schools from withholding any information about a student's gender identity or sexuality from parents.

Both bills are headed to the state House.

The Republican-controlled Senate also passed the 'Fairness in Women's Sports Act,' which bans transgender girls from playing in girls' school sports. That bill now goes to Gov. Tom Wolf's desk.

Wolf has vowed to veto anti-LGBTQ legislation.

